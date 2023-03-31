Ed Sheeran’s New Tribute Single To Late Friend Jamal Edwards ‘Eyes Closed’ Debuts At Top Of UK Charts

Ed Sheeran’s latest tribute track is resonating with listeners.

“Eyes Closed,” which is dedicated to the late Grammy winner’s friend Jamal Edwards, has debuted at the top of the UK charts. This marks Ed’s 14th UK number one single.

The singer shared excitement about the accomplishment and shared a video on Instagram where he says he’s “over the bloody moon” and thanking fans for their support.

“Fourteenth #1 in the U.K. I never, ever take this for granted this far into my career. Thank you for everyone who’s been connecting to Eyes Closed. Can’t wait for you to hear Subtract x,” the caption reads.

Jamal Edwards helped Sheeran rise to fame on his music platform SBTV more than 10 years ago, the music producer died at age 31 in Feb. 2022 from cardiac arrest.

The news of the song’s success comes after Ed recently opened up about grief and going to therapy after Jamal’s death. The singer spoke on “The Jonathan Ross Show,” in a clip obtained by The Daily Mail, where he talked about feeling alone after the loss of his friend.

“I felt after Jamal’s death everyone rallies around people and then after a week it kind of goes and you’re meant to get back to normal life,” he said. “Grief is something you live with… it has to be something you embrace in a way.”

The “Shape of You” singer has been candid about how his friend’s death impacted him, and he told Jonathan that he sought out therapy following a number of hardships in his life last year including Jamal’s death and his wife Cherry Seaborn’s health scare.

In March, Ed revealed the shocking news that his wife was diagnosed with tumor last year while they were expecting their second child.

“My pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth,” he said in a statement.