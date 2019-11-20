Lizzo Leads, Billie Eilish Makes History, BTS Gets Snubbed: Surprises And Upsets From The 2020 Grammy Nominations

The list of 2020 Grammy Nominees were released this morning, and some of the results may surprise you. Lizzo is the academy’s current leading lady, nabbing a total of eight nominations including “Album Of The Year,” “Record Of The Year,” “Song Of The Year,” and “Best New Artist.”

Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X followed Lizzo with a total of six nominations each. The “Bad Guy” and “Old Town Road” singers were also both nominated for “Best New Artist,” as well as “Album Of The Year.” The singers were nominated for their albums “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and “7,” respectively.

Regardless of who the awards go to, Lizzo and Billie have already made history. This year marks the first ever in Grammy history where two artists have been nominated in all four general field categories. Billie also has another accolade to her name following the announcements—at just 17 years old, she is the youngest person in Grammy history to receive nominations in all four general categories.

But one big name was left off the list of some of the top awards: Taylor Swift’s album “Lover” wasn’t nominated for either “Album Of The Year” or “Record Of The Year.” The titular track from Taylor’s album did snag a nomination for “Song Of The Year.”

The 29-year-old powerhouse songwriter is only up for two additional awards. “Lover” is nominated for “Best Pop Vocal Album,” and her song “You Need To Calm Down” is up for best pop solo performance. It seems the singer—who was the first-ever woman to win “Album Of The Year” at the Grammys twice—won’t be sweeping the awards this season.

Pop princess Ariana Grande fared slightly better than Taylor, receiving five total nominations. While Ariana didn’t get a “Song Of The Year” nod, she will compete alongside Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo for “Album Of The Year” with “Thank U, Next.”

In another surprise, Beyonce’s album “Homecoming” was not nominated for “Album Of The Year” despite being considered a frontrunner by many. Its concert film version on Netflix did land a nomination for “Best Music Film.”

The BTS Army were upset over the beloved K-pop group getting snubbed from receiving any nominations even though they’re wildly popular in America with selling out shows and collaborating with Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj, Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki and more.

Some notable mentions are Michelle Obama’s nomination for “Best Spoken Word Album” for her book “Becoming.” Nipsey Hussle, a rapper who was shot and killed in Los Angeles earlier this year, earned three posthumous nominations for his work.

Alicia Keys will be returning to host at the 62nd Grammy Awards, which take place Sunday, Jan. 26, in a telecast airing live on CBS from Los Angeles’ Staples Center.