Eddie Murphy Feels Like An ‘Idiot’ For Turning Down Role In Iconic 1988 Film

Eddie Murphy has one major regret in his career.

The “Dolemite Is My Name” star visited “The Tonight Show” and shared that he was originally offered the lead role of Eddie valiant in 1988’s “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”

“I was going to be the Bob Hoskins dude, and I was like, ‘What? Animation and people? That sounds like bulls**t to me,’” Murphy joked. “And now every time I see it, I feel like an idiot.”

The film went on to become a blockbuster and critic hit, raking in over $300 million and winning three Academy Awards.

The comedy king also told host Jimmy Fallon that he was approached by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis to be one of the original Ghostbusters, but turned it down only because he was signed on to film ‘Beverly Hills Cop,’ which became Murphy’s international rise to fame.

Murphy’s latest project, the Netflix film “Dolemite Is My Name,” is nominated for two Golden Globes during the Jan 5, 2020 telecast including Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture for his portrayal of Rudy Ray Moore and Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy.