Eddie Murphy’s Son & Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Are Dating: ‘Head Over Heels In Love’

No joke: Comedy legends Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s kids are dating!

Martin’s daughter, Jasmin, wowed her Instagram followers with a romantic birthday tribute to Eddie’s son, Eric, over the weekend. The 25-year-old Duke grad wished her beau a happy 32 with a pair of loved-up pics alongside a heartfelt caption confirming that their relationship couldn’t be going any better.

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!” she wrote, adding black heart and star emojis.

Though Eric and Jasmin’s love connection is just now making headlines, they’ve actually been social media official for weeks. Eric was the first to take things public with a cute selfie of him and Jasmin both sporting ear-to-ear grins last month.

“Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence,” he captioned his post, which featured both color and black-and-white versions of the snap.

Eric is Eddie’s eldest child with former flame Paulette McNeely, while Jasmine is the first of Martin and ex-wife Patricia Southall’s three daughters. The actors’ on-screen history goes back before Jasmin was even born. They first teamed up for 1992’s “Boomergang” and again seven years later for “Life.”

Neither icon has commented publicly on Eric and Jasmin’s romance but it seems both up-and-comers are following in their famous fathers’ footsteps. Eric is reportedly a writer and voiceover actor in Los Angeles, and Jasmin appeared in Martin and Will Smith’s 2020 sequel “Bad Boys For Life.”

— Erin Biglow