Eddie Van Halen Dies At 65 After ‘Long & Arduous’ Cancer Battle, Son Wolfgang Confirms

The rock ‘n’ roll world is mourning a legend. Eddie Van Halen died on Tuesday at age 65 after battling cancer for many years.

His son Wolfgang confirmed the sad news on Instagram and reflected on his famous dad’s legacy as a musician and father in a heartbreaking caption.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” Wolfgang wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Eddie smiling.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop,” the 29-year-old concluded.

Eddie served as the lead guitarist for iconic rock group Van Halen for nearly five decades and Wolfgang joined the band as bassist in 2007.

The late rocker’s wife, Janie, was by his side when he died at St. Johns hospital in Santa Monica, Calif., according to TMZ. He was previously married to Valerie Bertinelli from 1981 to 2007 and the actress shared Wolfgang’s message on her Instagram story along with a string of broken heart emojis on Twitter.

Eddie was first diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2000 and the illness more recently spread to his throat and other organs. He is widely considered one of the greatest and most influential guitarists in modern rock.

Story developing…