Elisabeth Hasselbeck Calls Out Meghan McCain For “Misrepresenting” Her Coronavirus Comments

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is clapping back after Meghan McCain criticized her comments about the coronavirus when she guest co-hosted “The View” on March 11.
During the roundtable discussion, Hasselbeck spoke up about how she was processing the coronavirus. Here was her full statement:
“I think there can be a fine line between what is precaution, right?” Hasselbeck said. “What is taking precaution and what is panic? I think a lot of it has to be decided–yes, we’re going to take precautions. We’re going to Purell. Pray that God’s got us in our tomorrows, right? We pray that this coronavirus is extinguished, that it stops in its tracks. I love the fact that we can identify that this is precautionary, right? We have infected cases, those are serious. We have deaths, those are serious. They’re not to be taken lightly at all, but I also think we shouldn’t be in a state of panic, because what we’re doing, taking cues from our President, is taking early, strong, bold actions to keep this at bay as much as we possibly can.”
A little later, she followed up with, “I think we should prepare. I think we should pray. I’m not going to let coronavirus rule me and let it be an idol.”
On April 22, McCain was a guest on “What What Happens Live” and host Andy Cohen asked her a viewer’s question: “What were your thoughts on Elisabeth Hasselbeck co-hosting The View and saying we should pray the virus away?” She responded:
“Yeah, somebody actually sent me a screenshot of my face when she said that. I’ve taken this virus seriously from the very beginning and I thought a lot of this rhetoric was really dangerous and I think it’s really unfortunate and dangerous that she said that and I don’t need to co-host with her again and it’s unfortunate because I’ve been a huge fan for a long time. Anybody who’s screwing around with this virus and putting out misinformation, I don’t really have a lot of time for.”
Two days later on April 24, Hasselbeck fired back in an Instagram video, claiming that McCain misrepresented her views writing, “Golly. Getting kids to bed and apparently @meghanmccain is tossing out some anger my way.” She continued later in the post, “Get your quotes right. I never said I had the power to pray covid away.”
Golly. Getting kids to bed and apparently @meghanmccain is tossing out some anger my way . Meghan- i am going to call you and handle this in the best socially distanced direct manner possible – but hey girl – We are all just doing our best, and I don’t know why you are taking an opportunity to be so aggressive toward me during such a stressful time. #1- I have always liked you and been a vocal defender of your family. I sure did not see this one coming. #2- we are all just trying to do our best, we should not be judging one another we should be in this together #3- get your quotes right. I never said I had the power to pray covid away. The day at the view I came to visit y’all because our hometown had been slammed with a tornado and lives were lost and a school needed help and I was trying to get word out. Nyc was not even in social distancing yet. It was March 11th- it was before anyone was even quarantining – It was the last day the show was in studio, and your major was still encouraging visitors to Chinatown and still working out in gyms! #4 my quote was that I am going to pray and purell. #5 PRAYER will ALWAYS be my FIRST RESPONSE AND MY BEST DEFENSE 🙏🏻💕 We have had a family member hospitalized and I have asthma. This is all hard and stressful enough- turn off the meanness as The world needs more togetherness and kindness. I’m praying today that you can lay off throwing the social darts at me. I am not sure why you decided to do this. I’m a momma on my knees in prayer like many others – let’s get back in the same side and be #inthistogether 🙏🏻💕