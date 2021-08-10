Eliza Dushku and Husband Peter Palandjian Welcome Baby No. 2

Eliza Dushku is now a mama to 2 boys!

The “Bring It On” star and husband Peter Palandjian welcomed baby boy named Bodan “Bodie,” she announced on Monday.

The new mom of two shared a few maternity photos on Instagram as part of the announcement and also revealed an adorable photo of her bundle of joy.

The couple are already parents to 1-year-old son Philip who goes by the nickname “Bourne.”

“Welcoming our beautiful son, “Bodan”, this week has been a journey in & of itself,” she captioned the post.

“Gratitude & joy! These boys give life new horizons. Bourne & Bodie: #Boston brothers,” the post continued. “Thanks to all out there who support & love us~ Ah, this is where we’re supposed to be.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, announced they were expecting their second child in February with Eliza showing off her baby bump in a selfie.

In May, the actress revealed that she received the second dose of the Covid-19 while pregnant and explained why she made the decision.

“I decided to get the #vaccines, at 5 & 6 months #pregnant, to protect myself & my belly baby + my toddler Bourne!” she wrote. “All of my doctors, the CDC, WHO, incoming data, + most importantly: my husband & I feel confident this was the best action for our fam.”

She added, “Vaccines work & will get the world back to some semblance of the normalcy we’re all craving. We got this, together. Please consider getting yours when you can (and if your doc agrees). XO”

