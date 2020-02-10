Elizabeth Banks, Joaquin Phoenix And More Stars Recycle Their Outfits For The Oscars

The 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday was filled with fabulous fashion, but if some of the ensembles looked familiar, it’s because they were! Stars across the board from Joaquin Phoenix to Elizabeth Banks to Jane Fonda embraced a sustainable theme for their red carpet fashion this year, opting to wear looks that they’ve worn. That’s right – Hollywood stars were all about recycling this year.

Access Hollywood chatted with Elizabeth Banks at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where she admitted she was wearing the same dress she wore to the party 16 years ago. The “Hunger Games” star, 46, wowed in a red Monique Lhuillier gown she initially donned in 2004.

“I’m wearing the same Badgley Mischka dress that I wore 16 years ago to this exact same party,” she said. “I’m recycling it… We did a little modification, upgraded it and I’m so excited that Badgley Mischka wanted to be rad with me tonight on the carpet. We made a donation to NSI which is the New Standard Institute which is all about studying and understanding fashion’s impact on the climate.”

Laura Dern, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Marriage Story,” didn’t head out shopping this year for her Vanity Fair after-party dress. Instead, the 53-year-old turned to a slink black column dress she wore 25 years earlier! Laura first rocked it back in ’90s, and has chosen to wear it out multiple times in the past, including at the 2013 Vanity Fair party. Hey, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

Joaquin Phoenix, who is all about conservation, chose to wear the same Stella McCartney tux that he’s worn at most of the other shows this award season.

Jane Fonda also went for eco-chic, stepping out in a red Elie Sabb gown she previously wore in Cannes back in 2014. The 82-year-old actress looked just as chic in the red gown, which fit her slinky physique perfectly/

