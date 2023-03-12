Malala Just Shut Down That Harry Styles Spitting On Chris Pine Question

Leave it to Malala – the world’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner – to have an epic response to the controversy over whether Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine.

During the 2023 Oscars telecast, host Jimmy Kimmel decided to take fan questions to the stars and he started with a question to Malala. He asked her to chime in on whether she thought that Harry Styles did spit on his co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival last year.

And Malala answered it best – “I only talk about peace.”

The longtime activist expertly swerved the question, letting fans do the talking on social media instead.

