Ella Travolta Mourns ‘Courageous, Strong, Beautiful’ Mom Kelly Preston

Kelly Preston’s daughter Ella Travolta is mourning her mother’s loss after the actress lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking tribute to her mother, who was only 57 years old.

“I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy,” Ella wrote in part.

“Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

Ella’s post came soon after her father John Travolta confirmed the news of his beloved wife’s death on his own Instagram account.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.”

The “Grease” actor also told fans he would be taking time away from the public eye in order to support his children during their grieving process.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT.”

Kelly is survived by Ella, John, and their 9-year-old son Benjamin. The couple’s oldest son Jett passed away in 2009 during a family vacation in the Bahamas.

May she rest in peace.