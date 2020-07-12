Kelly Preston Dies From Breast Cancer At 57

Kelly Preston has died at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Kelly’s death was confirmed by her beloved husband, John Travolta, on his Instagram account on Sunday evening.

John, posted an emotional statement on Instagram, writing, “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.”

John reflected further on her legacy, and shared that he is taking some time for his family after her passing. “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while,” he wrote. “But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

A representative for the family confirmed the news to People, elaborating on Kelly’s decision to keep her cancer diagnosis out of the public eye.

“Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends. She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

Kelly and John share two children together, 20-year-old Ella and 9-year-old Benjamin. Their oldest child, Jett, passed away at age 16 while on vacation in the Bahamas with his family in 2009.

In her final Instagram post, Kelly posted a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to John, writing “Happy Father’s Day to the best one I know, we love you,” alongside some sweet pictures of the family, including a sweet photo of John with Jett.

May she rest in peace.

— by Katcy Stephan