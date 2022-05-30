Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Vacation In Morocco

Ellen DeGeneres is celebrating the end of her longtime talk show by taking a vacation with her wife, Portia de Rossi. Ellen and Portia were spotted by fans enjoying the sights around Marrakech, Morocco over the weekend.

In several snaps, the duo appeared to be walking around the souks of the stunning town. They also enjoyed a lunch at Kabana Rooftop, which is situated in the medina. Ellen was dressed down for the occasion, wearing khaki pants and a white linen shirt.

It’s no surprise that the duo have popped up in northern Africa. Following the end of her talk show, which ran for 19 years and more than 3,000 episodes, Ellen had revealed plans to head to Rwanda, where she started an educational facility dedicated to preservation and conversation of gorillas. The Ellen Fund opened the Ellen Campus of the Fossey Fund on February 1, 2022.

In her final episode of her talk show, which aired last Thursday, Ellen shared an emotional message with her fans, while her brother, friends, and Portia watched from the audience. “I walked out here 19 years ago, and I said this is the start of a relationship. And today is not the end of a relationship, it’s more of a little break. You can see other talk shows now. I may see another audience once in a while,” she said at the start of the episode, which was filmed last month.

“No one thought that this would work. Not because it was a different kind of show, but because I was different,” she said, reminding fans that she couldn’t say “gay” during the early days of the program.

PHOTOS: Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi Over The Years

“Sure couldn’t say wife. That’s because it wasn’t legal for gay people to get married. And now I say wife all the time,” she added, as Portia smiled from the audience.

“Twenty-five years ago, they canceled my sitcom because they didn’t want a lesbian to be in primetime once a week. So I said, ‘OK, I’ll be in daytime every day, how ’bout that?’”

Ellen then opened up about the “beautiful, beautiful journey” that brought smiles and laughter to millions and “changed people’s lives,” calling the show the “greatest experience I’ve ever had beyond my wildest imagination.”