Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Buy Home In Santa Barbara (Report)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are settling in! The couple reportedly purchased a home in Santa Barbara and have been living there since early July, according to a report from Page Six.

Meghan and Harry reportedly chose to leave Los Angeles in search of more privacy.

WATCH MORE: Prince Harry ‘Froze’ The First Time He Saw Meghan Markle: ‘She Wasn’t Just Beautiful’ (Report)

“This is the first home either of them has ever owned. It has been a very special time for them as a couple and as a family — to have complete privacy for six weeks since they moved in,” a source reportedly told Page Six. “They intend to put down their roots in this house and the quiet community, which has considerable privacy. This is where they want to bring Archie up, where they hope he can have as normal a life as possible.”

The new house in Santa Barbara—a wealthy California community also home to Oprah, Steven Spielberg, Ellen DeGeneres and more—seems to be a more permanent residence for Meghan and Harry.

“They are not houseguests of Oprah or anyone else, they bought this home themselves. This is where they want to continue their lives after leaving the UK,” Page Six continued.

WATCH MORE: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Didn’t Kiss On First Date, Omid Scobie Reveals

The couple had previously been staying at Tyler Perry’s Los Angeles mansion, an eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate, for several months. The pair reportedly moved to Meghan’s hometown with their 11-month-old son Archie in mid-March, weeks before their official departure from royal life. They had previously been living on Vancouver Island in Canada.

The duo was spotted out and about in Los Angeles during their time in the city, including when they delivered meals to people in need in conjunction with the charity Project Angel Food.

Access Hollywood spoke to organization’s executive director, Richard Ayoub, who detailed his experience of working closely with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they dropped off food at homes in Burbank, Glendale and West Hollywood on two different days.

READ MORE: Oprah Had Conversation With Buckingham Palace About Her Friendship With Meghan Markle’s Mom

“They seemed extremely happy and really are all about being of service,” Richard said. “I feel like this was Meghan’s way to show Harry a little bit of Los Angeles, but through philanthropy. It’s their way of seeing this community and seeing the people most in need.”

Congrats to Meghan and Harry on their new home!