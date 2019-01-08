Ellen Page is celebrating her first anniversary with wife Emma Portner.

The actress shared two sweet pics of the couple on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Before/after of an over one year anniversary convo,” Ellen wrote.

The first shot showed the couple in the snow, and the second snowy close-up showed there were some happy tears from Ellen.

“Beyond grateful to all those who fought to allow us to be wife & wife. I love this magical human. I’m so f***ing lucky,” Ellen added.

“The Umbrella Academy” actress also shared a shot showing Emma giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Ellen revealed her wedding news on Jan. 3, 2018, sharing a shot on Insta which showed her and Emma’s hands, with their wedding rings on them.

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Ellen captioned the snap