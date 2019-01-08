Ellen Page Shares Sweet Snaps With Wife Emma Portner As Pair Celebrate Anniversary

Emma Portner and actress Ellen Page

Ellen Page is celebrating her first anniversary with wife Emma Portner.

The actress shared two sweet pics of the couple on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Before/after of an over one year anniversary convo,” Ellen wrote.

The first shot showed the couple in the snow, and the second snowy close-up showed there were some happy tears from Ellen.

“Beyond grateful to all those who fought to allow us to be wife & wife. I love this magical human. I’m so f***ing lucky,” Ellen added.

“The Umbrella Academy” actress also shared a shot showing Emma giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Ellen revealed her wedding news on Jan. 3, 2018, sharing a shot on Insta which showed her and Emma’s hands, with their wedding rings on them.

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Ellen captioned the snap

