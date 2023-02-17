Ellen Pompeo Gets Emotional Tribute Video Ahead Of Her ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Farewell Episode

It seems like Ellen Pompeo’s role of Meredith Grey on “Grey’s Anatomy” is finally ending.

Ahead of her Feb. 23rd farewell episode, ABC paid tribute to her 19 seasons on the medical drama with an emotional compilation of some of her most memorable moments.

From the fun friendships, dance parties and devastating deaths, the show has never been short on emotion and drama.

“I have a lot of memories of people,” Meredith can be heard saying in the video. “This is the place where I fell in love. The place where I found my family.”



The video features fan favorites who are no longer on the show, including, George (T.R. Knight), Izzie (Katherine Heigl), Cristina (Sandra Oh), Addison (Kate Walsh) and Derek (Patrick Dempsey).

“This is where I learned to be a doctor,” Meredith reflects in the video. “I’ve saved lives and I’ve had my life saved. I’ve been through broken bones and a broken home. And the death of people I love.”

While Meredith will be leaving Seattle for Boston to work on finding a cure for Alzheimer’s she says in the video that. “This is the place I will forever call home.”



Access Hollywood spoke to Ellen’s former “Grey’s Anatomy” costar Kate Walsh in December about her stepping back from the show and she revealed that she texted her after the news broke.

“It was like, you know, I’m not going to say goodbye, I’ll say see you later,” Kate said.

