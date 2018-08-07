Ellie Goulding Is Engaged To Caspar Jopling: See Their Smiley Picture!

Ellie Goulding is engaged to art dealer Caspar Jopling!

The happy couple announced their engagement in Tuesday's Times of London newspaper. The announcement reads, "Caspar, son of The Hon. Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs. Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr. Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs. Tracey Sumner of West Midlands."

The "Starry Eyed" singer has been dating Caspar for more than a year. Caspar, 26, is a British national youth rower and is now employed at Sotheby's in New York as an art dealer.