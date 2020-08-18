Ellie Goulding Realized ‘Who [She] Wanted To Be’ In Her Thirties

Ellie Goulding is reflecting back on her whirlwind twenties, as she looks forward to her latest massive success with her fourth studio album, “Brightest Blue.”

In an interview with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles on Tuesday, Ellie, now 33, admitted her twenties seemed to fly by and as she reached her thirties she started to reflect more on where she is now as a woman and what music she wants to share with her fans.

“I definitely had to sort of take a moment and transition from my twenties to my thirties and recalibrate and reevaluate everything,” Ellie said. “It just went so quick and I had all these things like – a backlog of things I wanted to sing about.”

Ellie, who burst onto the scene from the UK with hits like “Lights,” “Love Me Like You Do,” and too many more to count, has topped the charts for more than a decade but also revealed the pop star lifestyle was definitely a wild ride.

“I think the twenties is such a crazy time for growth and…you either spend your twenties knowing exactly what you want and you get to your thirties and you’re like, ‘s–t I actually don’t know who I am at all,’” Ellie explained. “Or like me, I spent my twenties in absolute chaos and then got to my thirties and realized who I wanted to be.”

“I looked after myself a bit better, and I was living in New York and I was being healthy, I was training really hard, like working out really hard and eating the right things,” Ellie added. “Especially in the last couple of years I’ve really like got to a place of like equilibrium where I can keep that straight part of my life and keep it with the mad side, which goes like with songwriting and performing.”

Ellie credits the balance she’s found for influencing her music, too. But she told Sibley that she still finds it difficult to listen to her own songs, especially as they become more emotional.

“I find it really hard to listen to my own music,” Ellie shared, adding that she cannot even watch her own music videos. “I swear to God I’ve never watched any of them all the way through. Oh my God that would be like torture, if you ever had to get information out of me for some reason, just make me watch my own videos. I’d be like, no.”

And, she shared that working with the right people has absolutely helped her find comfort in being more vulnerable with her music. Her latest work, “Brightest Blue,” has had a massive effect on her fans and was hailed by Time magazine as her most “emotionally frank album.”

Ellie shared that she’s glad that the album has gotten the reaction it has and that her fans are connecting with it, as it’s been a long time in the making – in fact, it’s her first album in five years.

“British singers are so self-deprecating, so hard on themselves, we really are. You know, you have to own it a bit, you have to be like I actually gave everything for this album you know I’ve worked hard on it so I’m glad it had the reception and I’m glad it’s helped people through things,” Ellie shared.

As for what’s next? She’s got plans for that too. On Aug. 26, Ellie will livestream the “The Brightest Blue Experience,” which is a one-off pay-per-view exclusive performance presented by “Live Now” recorded and livestreamed from London’s iconic V & A (Victoria & Albert Museum) in celebration of her new album.