Ellie Kemper Announces Birth Of Baby No. 2: ‘He’s A Good Boy’

Ellie Kemper is a mama of two!

The “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” actress took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that she had given birth to her second child with hubby Michael Koman on Sept. 5.

“Happy 1-Month Birthday to our baby boy, Matthew,” she captioned the sweet snap of herself holding her new bundle of joy.

Adding, “He has inherited his dad’s brown hair and his mom’s desire to be carried around all day in a baby sling. He’s a good boy. ❤️❤️”

The 39-year-old star and her husband are also proud parents to son James Miller, whom they welcomed back in July 2016.

The “Office” alum revealed that she was expecting another baby on an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” back in May.

After the host called out Ellie for missing a party he threw for the cast of “Live in Front a Studio Audience: Normal Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons,” the actress fessed up.

Explaining, “This is my nightmare that this subject would come up. was unable to make it. I am so sorry. I’m gonna tell you why: It’s because I’m pregnant and I felt sick … I’ve been blaming the pregnancy (for) so many things, and this is one of them.”

Congrats to the new mother of two!