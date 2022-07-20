Elon Musk Has The Best Response About Memes Of Him On His Yacht

Elon Musk can take a joke!

The 51-year-old billionaire enjoyed a trip to Mykonos, Greece with his friends this week and was photographed shirtless while spending time on his luxury yacht.

While Elon was relaxing on his vacation, the photos obtained by People, inspired a few memes and playful commentary.

“F—yea I got my $ behind this man. So many other smart investors,” one Twitter user wrote alongside a photo of Elon with a towel around his waist while he enjoyed a drink on his yacht.

That tweet got the SpaceX CEO’s attention and he playfully responded “Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often…free the nip!!”

In one Meme, the Tesla CEO was compared to a dog standing up on its back legs. Elon responded to the post tweeting “My calves are bigger tho.”

The businessman’s Greek vacation came shortly after it was revealed that he secretly welcomed twins last November with Shivon Zilis, the Project Director at his company, Neuralkin, according to court filings obtained by Insider.

What the twins are named, and their sexes were not made public, a judge granted their request in May.

The duo’s birth seems to have come just weeks before Elon and his ex-girlfriend Grimes welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate. The former couple also shares a son X Æ A-12.