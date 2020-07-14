Elon Musk Still Endorses Kanye West’s Presidential Bid But Thinks ‘2024 Would Be Better’

Elon Musk still believes in Kanye West’s vision — for 2024.

The Tesla mogul clarified his stance on ‘Ye’s political aspirations, several days after he appeared to retract his support of the rapper’s alleged presidential campaign due to his controversial comments in an interview with Forbes magazine.

“Kanye explained afterward some of the reasoning behind why he said what he said,” Musk told Page Six. “It makes more sense than many people, including me, realized. I have not dropped my support for Kanye, although I think 2024 would be better than 2020.”

When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange 🍊 pic.twitter.com/IyPOdEKaVY — ye (@kanyewest) July 1, 2020

The Yeezy designer previously told Forbes that he’s running under the “Birthday Party” and hopes to manage the White House like the fictional country of Wakanda from “Black Panther.” He also revealed that he is against abortion and vaccines.

In response to the eccentric profile published on July 8, Musk posted in a since-deleted tweet, “We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated.” The change of tune came less than a week after the billionaire engineer publicly endorsed West’s candidacy with his “full support.”

The Chicago native made his surprise presidential announcement on the Fourth of July. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he tweeted. “I am running for present of the United States! #2020VISION.”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenner family is reportedly concerned about West’s mental health and wellbeing. A source previously told PEOPLE magazine, “Kanye has been doing well for a long time. In the past, he has suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder. Right now, he is struggling again.”

“It’s super stressful for Kim because Kanye’s behavior is very unpredictable,” the insider added. “She is worried. The episodes usually last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. Kim hopes it will be the same this time.”

— Gabi Duncan