Emerald Fennell Wins Oscar For Best Screenplay & Jokes About Her Son’s Birth!

Emerald Fennell just won her first Academy Award on Sunday for Best Original Screenplay for “Promising Young Woman” and she accepted the award with grace and a little bit of British humor.

Emerald scooped up the gold statuette for her work on “Promising Young Woman,” and not only is she now an Oscar winner for her work on the screenplay she is also nominated for her work as the director. What’s more? While the film was shooting, she was pregnant with her son and gave birth to him just weeks after the film wrapped.

During her acceptance speech on Sunday in Los Angeles, Emerald revealed that she didn’t think she’d win.

“Oh, my gosh. Oh, they said write a speech. And I didn’t, because I just didn’t think this would ever happen. I’m going to be in trouble with Steven Soderbergh. I’m so sorry. I don’t want him to be cross oh, my god,” she shared.

In reference to her new statuette she joked, “He’s so heavy and so cold.”

And then she revealed her original speech plan.

“The only speech I ever wrote was when I was 10. I had a look to see if there would be anything useful, I mainly thanked Zack Morris from ‘Saved by the bell.’ Unfortunately, he hasn’t been as much a part of my life as I had hoped. So the speech is not that useful,” she kidded.

“But all I can say is, trying very hard not to cry, which is very difficult as an English person, because you don’t cry ever. This film was made by the most incredible people in the world, who made it in 23 days. They just brought their complete genius and love and humor to it. And I have so many people to thank, I feel mortified that I’m here by myself when it’s not just my job at all. I want to thank Carey Mulligan, the kindest and funniest person in the world. I want to thank the producers for standing behind this film. The cast and the crew, the greatest in the world, the kindest in the world. They just made me look good.

“And again, I’m just so grateful. Finally, my family. Mom, dad, Coco. My husband, Chris. Come on, come on. Our son, who did not arrive until a couple of weeks after shooting! Thank god, because I was crossing my legs the whole movie. Thank you all so much. Steven, I hope that was all right,” she concluded.

Emerald’s win also broke a longstanding rut for women winning the Original Screenplay award. The last woman to win was Diablo Cody for “Juno,” a whopping 13 years ago.