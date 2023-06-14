Emilia Clarke Felt ‘Like A Kid In A Candy Shop’ Filming ‘Secret Invasion’: I Had ‘The Funnest Days’

Filming the new Marvel series “Secret Invasion” was an unforgettable experience for Emilia Clarke!

“I’m trying not to spoil anything, but there are some things that I got to do that were the funnest days I’ve ever had on a set ever,” the actress gushed to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall.

“There’s some stuff that I really – I mean, I literally was just like a kid in a candy shop,” she added. “Like, ‘I want to do that again! That was so fun!'”

In “Secret Invasion,” Emilia portrays G’iah, the daughter of Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos, the leader of a Skrull sect.

Emilia said that what sets the series apart from other Marvel stories is just how grounded it is.

“I know that’s a word that everyone keeps throwing around, but essentially, you’re talking about people in rooms talking,” she explained.

“It’s not that there isn’t some fun stuff in this show – there is,” the “Game of Thrones” alum added. “But in the first instance, you’re on the edge of your seat, there’s an urgency to it, it feels like an espionage … The thriller element is big, which you haven’t seen in the Marvel universe.”

“Secret Invasion” hits Disney+ on June 21.