Emilia Clarke Meets ‘Hero’ Barack Obama And Admits There Were Tears

The Mother of Dragons meets the former Commander-in-Chief!

The “Game of Thrones” alum finally got to meet her hero, Barack Obama, and things got a little bit emotional.

The 33-year-old star took to Instagram to share snapshots of herself shaking hands with the former President while admitting that there “were tears” present during their conversation.

“DROP. THE. GODDAMN. MIC. I met my hero. And yes, tears were present,” Emilia wrote alongside a series of pics from the epic meeting.

Adding, “As were my terrible, terrible jokes. (Barack Obama) thank you for being alive.”

The pair met at a Dreamforce conference in San Francisco last week, where they were both keynote speakers alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook, Olympian Megan Rapinoe and David Beckham.

And Obama wasn’t the only star Emilia met at the event!

The “Last Christmas” star also posted snaps backstage at a Fleetwood Mac concert during the Dreamforce conference in which she posed with the band’s singer, Stevie Nicks.

“NO BIG DEAL…. Stevie just wanted to say hi… ON STAGE. @stevienicks I LOVE YOU,” she wrote. “Thank you @davidbeckham for capturing the greatest moment of my life thus far… 🙌🙏🏻.”