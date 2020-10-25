Emilia Clarke Went Skydiving For 34th Birthday: ‘Who Say You Can Only Fly Dragons’

Emilia Clarke had a major adrenaline rush for her birthday this year!

The “Game of Thrones” alum took to Instagram to reveal that for her 34th birthday she went skydiving.

“What could match the profound existential terror of another birthday?

Jumping out of a god**n plane is what. #whosaysyoucanonlyflydragons?” she wrote.

She continued calling the experience “exhilarating.”

“Thank you Hinton Sky Diving for the most exhilarating experience of my life!” she concluded the post.

Her former “GoT” co-star and once on-screen love interest Jason Momoa commented saying, “Happy birthday love” with some heart eye and smiling emojis.

Other fans drew parallels to her character Daenerys Targaryen.

“Mother of Dragons now trying to fly by herself,” one person joked.

“After flying on a dragon, piece of cake. Happy everything,” another commented.

“But wait didn’t you fly on a dragon anyway,” a third said.

Seems like Emilia had one epic birthday!