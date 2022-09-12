Kenan Thompson Shows Off Dance Moves For Emmys Show Opening

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards opened with a musical twist.

After a short and sweet monologue in which he dubbed himself the “mayor of television”, Kenan Thompson quickly took to the stage for a dance medley paying homage to hit TV shows of today and yesterday.

Opening with the “Friends” theme song, “I’ll Be There For You”, many shows soon found their theme songs remixed to accommodate Kenan and his backup dancers including, “The Brady Bunch”, “Law and Order” (after which Kenan quipped, “Put a little Ice-T in your lemonade”, “Stranger Things”, and “Game of Thrones”.

Kenan finished the performance in a Daenerys Targaryen costume, complete with a long blonde wig, from which he introduced someone equally fit to bear the title “the mayor of television”, Oprah, to introduce the first category.

