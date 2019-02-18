Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Twin It Up In Tuxedos At The 2019 Writers Guild Awards

The award for best dressed couple goes to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski!

The dynamic duo stepped out on Sunday for the 2019 Writers Guild Awards in New York City, and they wore very similar looks on the red carpet.

They both opted for black suits with white undershirts and bow ties. John’s was more traditional whereas Emily’s bow was a bit more over-the-top.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 17: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend 71st Annual Writers Guild Awards New York Ceremony at Edison Ballroom on February 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The “Mary Poppins” star paired the slick look with black heels and an updo.

At the award show, they were spotted chatting it up with “Roma” director Alfonso Cuaron.

Fans quickly flooded social media, sharing their apprecition for the dapper couple.

What do you think about the couple’s red carpet fashion?

— Stephanie Swaim

