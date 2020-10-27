Emily Ratajkowski Poses Nude To Show Off Baby Bump

Emily Ratajkowski is baring it all!

The model, who just announced that she and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are expecting their first child together, showed off her growing baby bump in a series of photos posted to her Instagram.

Wearing just socks, Emily took a mirror selfie and wrote alongside the snap, “20 weeks. getting to know my new body.”

Emily announced her pregnancy with massive reveal on the cover of Vogue magazine on Wednesday.

“Grateful & growing. Thank you, Vogue Magazine, for this very special cover,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself holding her baby bump.

But don’t expect to see a pink or blue reveal party. The 29-year-old told the magazine that she doesn’t want to reveal the sex of her upcoming bundle of joy because she feels like the baby’s identity is much more complex than whatever genitalia “our children might be born with.”

“The truth that we ultimately have no idea who—rather than what—is growing inside my belly. Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?” she wrote for Vogue.

Adding, “This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled.”

The soon-to-be parents tied the knot in a surprise city hall wedding back in 2018.

She gushed to Access Hollywood in 2017 about the sweet way her forever love popped the big question.

“We had talked about marriage. I was never the get down on one knee type of person. We were out to dinner and I said, ‘let’s split a bottle of wine’ and he said no, ‘let’s do this’ and I said, ‘where’s the ring?’ and he took a paperclip out of the bill and made a ring.”

