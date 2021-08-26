Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman Secretly Welcome First Child: ‘Our Hearts Are Full’

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are first-time parents!

The couple secretly welcomed a baby girl and revealed the big news on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Emily shared an Instagram picture of their little one’s hand holding her finger to celebrate her birth.

“Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris. Our hearts are full,” she wrote in her caption.

Emily, 35, and Josh, 33, met on the set of the hit ABC show “Revenge” in 2011, where they played love interests. They started dating that same year.

While the show wrapped in 2015, the couple’s love stayed strong.

They got engaged in 2017 and were married in December 2018.

The duo, who are usually very private, did not reveal they were expecting until after Iris was born.

Along with the announcement, Emily showed off some throwback images from her pregnancy. She posted a photo of her and her husband kissing with their hands on her baby bump and shared a pic of herself posing in a door frame with her pregnant belly on display.

‘Revenge’ Star Emily VanCamp View Gallery

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!