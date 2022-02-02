Eminem, Dolly Parton & More Among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is ready to welcome another A-list group of new members.

Icons including Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and more are among this year’s nominees for the elite organization, Access Hollywood has learned.

According to a press release on Wednesday, Carly Simon, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Duran Duran, Judas Priest, Rage Against the Machine, Beck, Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls and A Tribe Called Quest also made the cut.

Dolly, Eminem and Lionel are three of the seven acts nominated for the first time, and the rapper is the only one in his first year of eligibility.

Guess Who’s Back? Hot Shots Of Eminem! View Gallery

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes said in a statement. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

An international voting body of more than 1,000 music industry veterans decide which acts are nominated for the Hall of Fame and winners will be officially inducted this fall. Details including the date, venue and ticket information for the ceremony are forthcoming. Inductees will be announced in May.

In order to be eligible for nomination, artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior. Per the announcement, factors taken into consideration during voting include “musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique.”

Fans can weigh in on their favorites at vote.rockhall.com. According to the press release, the top five selected by the public will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied with the others to determine the inductees.

— Erin Biglow