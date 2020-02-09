Eminem Gives Unexpected Performance Of ‘Lose Yourself’ At The 2020 Oscars

Eminem just snapped the 2020 Oscars back to reality!

The rapper shocked Sunday’s Academy Awards with a surprise performance of his 2003 Best Original Song “Lose Yourself” from “8 Mile,” spitting bars with a backing band and orchestra in front of the stunned A-list crowd.

No one seemed to expect Em to grace the stage, but he appeared at the end of a montage honoring classic movie songs from over the years – capped off with “Lose Yourself,” of course!

The epic throwback took the star-studded audience by total surprise, with celebrities like Martin Scorsese, Idina Menzel and even Billie Eilish looking confused at first. But soon enough, others started nodding their heads and even mouthing the lyrics right along with Em himself, including “Star Wars” actress Kelly Marie Tran.

The unexpected rendition ended up drawing a standing ovation from everyone in the Dolby Theatre, and Eminem looked grateful to have had the opportunity to make up for missing his big Oscar moment nearly 20 years earlier.

The 47-year-old took home the Academy Award for “Lose Yourself” with fellow songwriters Three 6 Mafia, but this was his first time attending Hollywood’s biggest night! Em previously explained that at the time of his nomination he was so convinced he didn’t have “a snowball’s chance in hell” of winning that he spent the night “sleeping” instead. Better late than never!

— Erin Biglow