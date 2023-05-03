Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Scott Shares Engagement Party Photos With Fiancé Evan McClintock

Eminem’s daughter is ready to say “I do”!

Hailie Jade Scott gave Instagram followers behind-the-scenes details of her engagement party with fiancé Evan McClintock this week, including her glam routine!

The “Just a Little Shady” podcast host shared a makeup tutorial ahead of the event and explained the inspiration behind her look.

“I’m going pretty natural on the eye makeup because I’m actually doing a few outfit changes,” she said, adding that she and Evan planned to have their official engagement shoot ahead of the soiree.

In a follow-up reel, Hailie posted a montage of pics showing the elegant rooftop event along with peeks at their romantic photo session.

The 27-year-old chose sophisticated formal wear, opting for a white halter dress, black satin gown and a white feather top with matching slacks.

For his part, Evan looked dapper in a gray suit before switching to maroon for the party.

The couple has reportedly been together for seven years after meeting at Michigan State University and announced their engagement in February, but Evan doesn’t appear on Hailie’s social media often – in fact, hardly anyone does!

Last year, the influencer posted a rare PDA photo with her longtime in honor of Valentine’s Day. The couple shared a romantic kiss against a gorgeous sunset backdrop in Santa Monica, Calif.,and Hailey preserved the moment with a heartfelt caption.

“Yesterday and everyday,” she wrote at the time.

Hailie gives her 3 million followers frequent solo looks at her fashion and travels, and back in 2021 she explained in a cute couple’s snap with Evan that he’s pretty much the only person she’ll invite to join her on camera – and even he only makes the cut every now and then!

“I rarely share my feed, but when i do i’m happy it’s with you ❤️‍🔥” she wrote in her caption.

Erin Biglow

