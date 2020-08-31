Emma Roberts And Boyfriend Garrett Hedlund Expecting Baby Boy

Emma Roberts is pregnant!

The 29-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that she and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are expecting a baby boy.

“Me…and my two favorite guys,” Emma wrote in the post while sharing a few photos of her baby bump with Garrett.

The 29-year-old’s aunt, Julia Roberts also shared her excitement for the Emma, commenting on the post with, “”Love you 😘.”

Emma’s “Scream Queens” costar Lea Michelle who just gave birth to a baby boy last week commented on the post writing, “You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together💙”

Romance speculation for the couple first began in March 2019 when they were spotted together holding hands in Los Angeles, according to Us Weekly. Emma had recently ended things with her on-again, off-again boyfriend of seven years Evan Peters. The two were briefly engaged before their final split.

Garrett was previously dating actress Kirsten Dunst for over four years, but the two ended things in 2016.

Emma is notoriously private about her relationships, and before her latest post sharing the exciting news she has been keeping her romance under wraps.

“I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended,” Emma told Cosmopolitan in 2019. “It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience. Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing and no one knows the real story. That’s hard.”

