Emma Roberts Is Back In Black & Teasing Her 'American Horror Story' Return

No surprise for "American Horror Story" fans – the bitch is back!
Emma Roberts teased her "AHS" return in an Instagram video on Sunday, confirming that she will be reprising her role as Madison Montgomery from "Coven."
"Surprise, bitch. I bet you thought you'd seen the last of me," Emma says in the video – recreating her viral moment from the season.
In "Coven," Emma played the mean, sharp-tongued witch whose vicious one-liners made her an instant fan favorite in the series. While Madison died twice during "Coven," Ryan Murphy will surely find a way to resurrect her once again for yet another surprise comeback.
Ryan announced that Season 8 of "American Horror Story" will be a crossover of Season 1's "Murder House" and Season 3's "Coven." Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Kathy Bates are some of the stars already confirmed to return.
Emma continued to tease the epic crossover season with a series of cheeky tweets.
Something wicked this way comes!