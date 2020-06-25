Emma Roberts Expecting Baby With Boyfriend Garrett Hedlund (Reports)

Emma Roberts has a baby on board! The “Scream Queens” actress is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, according to Us Weekly.

The 29-year-old actress and Garrett, 35, were first linked to one another in March of last year, when they were spotted out about in Los Angeles while holding hands. Emma had recently ended things with her on-again, off-again boyfriend of seven years Evan Peters. The two were briefly engaged before their final split.

Garrett was previously dating actress Kirsten Dunst for over four years, but the two ended thnigs in 2016.

Until recently, fans believed Emma and Garrett’s relationship may not have been so serious.

“They are not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment,” a source told UsWeekly in January. “They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious.”

Emma is notoriously private about her relationships, and has been keeping her romance with her new beau under wraps.

“I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended,” Emma told Cosmopolitan in 2019. “It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience. Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing and no one knows the real story. That’s hard.”

Congratulations to Emma and Garrett!