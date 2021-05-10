Emma Roberts Shares First Glimpse At Baby Rhodes’ Face In Sweet Mother’s Day Photo

Emma Roberts is sharing a rare peek at her beautiful baby boy!

The “Holidate” star, who welcomed a son named Rhodes with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund back in December, commemorated her first Mother’s Day as a parent with a sweet photo of her and her little one.

In the snap, Emma gently touched noses with Rhodes as she cradled him in an ivory blanket. The proud mama wore a white, off-the-shoulder dress and red Moschino sunglasses atop her head, while her son sported a tan cap. She closed her eyes during the affectionate snap, which she captioned, “Happy Mother’s Day 🌼.”

The photo marked the first time Emma had shown off Rhodes’ adorable face for the world. The “American Horror Story” actress debuted previously debuted her little man on social media in January, sharing a picture of her gazing into his eyes as they matched in orange.

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right ☀️ Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Emma seemed to have a great first Mother’s Day. On top of her cuddle time with Rhodes, she appeared to get some gifts from her loved ones. The 30-year-old showed off a glimpse at a bouquet of white roses on her Instagram Story, as well as an array of cards celebrating her new role.

Check out more celebrity moms celebrated Mother’s Day 2021 below:

Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Blake Lively & More Celebrate Mother’s Day 2021 View Gallery

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!