Emma Roberts Weighs In On The ‘Lea Michele Can’t Read’ Rumor

Emma Roberts is weighing in on rumors surrounding her pal Lea Michele.

There’s a longstanding rumor, which Lea has joked about in the past, that the Broadway star can’t read.

Most recently, Emma Roberts, who starred in “Scream Queens” alongside Lea, was asked about her friend’s literacy skills.

While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live” on Jan. 24, Andy Cohen asked Emma what she thinks is the “biggest misconception” about her former co-star. Quick to quip, Andy added, “The biggest misconception is that she can’t read, right?”

Emma was quick to get in on the joke with her response.

“Well, I mean, we’ve not been in a book club together,” she laughed in response to Andy’s question.

Julie Bowen, who was a guest alongside Emma, added, “Why is reading so important, god***n it! Let her not read if that’s what she wants!”

For her part, Lea has had mixed reactions to the rumor.

In a “New York Times” article published in a September of last year, Lea expressed concerns that the rumor felt sexist in nature. “I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day,” Lea said. “And then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.”

Since then, Lea has seemed to take a more playful approach to the rumor. After posting her first TikTok later that same month, Lea then posted a video in which she pretends to call her longtime friend Jonathan Groff to read her the comments from the first video.

In the comment section of another of Lea’s Tiktoks, posted in November of last year, a user commented, “how is she looking younger?! they blessed her with those gooddd genes.” Lea took the opportunity to once again poke fun at the rumor.

She jokingly responded, “These are the comments I like to READ.”