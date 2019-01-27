Emma Stone cuddled up to her boyfriend Dave McCary in a rare appearance at the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday.

Emma, 30, was up for two awards for her work on “The Favourite” and Netflix series “Maniac” and she brought her own little good luck charm to the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday. The duo were seen inside the award show chatting and smiling ear to ear as they worked the room! They smiled for a pic with Bradley Cooper and also looked visibly surprised during one moment in the telecast.

Emma looked absolutely dazzling in a gold sequined bow blouse and a set of high-waisted back pants. While she and Dave did walk the silver carpet sepeatatly, they seemed to have no problem finding each other inside!

Emma and Dave met more than two years ago after she hosted “Saturday Night Live.” The pair have reportedly been dating since around October 2017, but they very rarely step out together.

However, this week is definitely a special occasion. In addition to hitting the SAG Awards together, the duo also went to Clippers game earlier in the week.

Hey, we can get used to this!