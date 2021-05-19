Emma Stone Looks Gorgeous At ‘Cruella’ Premiere In First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

Emma Stone is back on a red carpet!

The actress who stars as Cruella de Vil in the upcoming highly anticipated Disney flick walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of “Cruella” looking like she took some fashion inspiration from her character with a black, white and red look.

The actress wore a black Louis Vuitton suit paired with a white button-up blouse. She accessorized her look with the high fashion brand’s red purse and jewelry.

Emma’s appearance is the first red carpet that she’s attended since welcoming her first child with husband Dave McCary in March. The couple reportedly tied the knot in September 2020.

This was one of the first big Hollywood premieres to happen since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Emma was joined by other members of the cast including Craig Gillespie and Kirby Howell-Baptist.

Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles spoke to the 32-year-old actress and her costar Emma Thompson ahead of the film’s release and they explained why the dynamic between their two characters is a completely original, female-forward story is.

“Can you imagine, the gift, when you know, not only is the story so fabulous about two women and they’re in competition, not over a man or their love lives or anything but in work,” Emma said. “Not only in work but in creativity and they’re both artistic geniuses. I mean, I’ve never seen that so it’s a truly original story.”



Stone reveals that she “genuinely jumped up and down” when Thompson joined the film and teases that they once spent a “very fun” weekend together years ago, which Thompson jokingly tells her not to say anything more about!

Stone also reflected on the mother-daughter themes within the film. “Cruella” will be in theaters and streaming on Disney+ Premier Access on May 28.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!