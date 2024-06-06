Vanna White Honors Pat Sajak With Emotional Tribute Ahead Of Final ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

Vanna White is bidding an emotional farewell to her longtime TV partner, Pat Sajak.

The “Wheel of Fortune” host will give the classic game show his final spin on June 7, and Vanna honored their four decades on screen together in a touching goodbye video.

White, 67, teared up as she reflected on more than 8,000 episodes of “Wheel,” which she said “went by like that,” and how grateful she is for Sajak’s mentorship and how it turned into a meaningful connection behind-the-scenes, too.

“When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and so confident, Pat. You made me who I am, you really did,” she said in the clip, going on to note how the pair’s lives evolved together throughout 41 seasons of “Wheel.”

“As much fun as we’ve had on camera, those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite,” White continued, noting that she and Sajak watched each other’s children grow up.

“[W]e’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve celebrated,” she said, adding, “What an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had. … You’re like a brother to me, and I consider you a true lifelong friend.”

Sajak, 77, previously announced his retirement in a social media statement last summer, telling fans that his “time has come” to step down from “Wheel.”

“I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all,” he wrote in part at the time.

Ryan Seacrest was tapped as Sajak’s successor within weeks and the “American Idol” host shared his gratitude to take over such an iconic gig.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said in a statement at the time. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

Seacrest may have some big shoes to fill, but Sajak hinted years ago that he hadn’t given the notion of a replacement much thought.

Paparazzi caught up with Sajak on a dinner outing with White and his daughter Maggie back in 2020, where he admitted he didn’t have anyone in mind to take over his role.

“Once I’m gone, I don’t care who takes the reins,” he teased at the time.

Sajak served as “Wheel” emcee since 1983 and won three Daytime Emmys for his work. As for his fellow TV icon, White finalized a new contract last year that will see her back on “Wheel” through 2026. She and Seacrest are set to make their on-air debut together when Season 42 premieres in the fall.