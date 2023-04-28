Emma Stone Wows With Black Hair In First Look At ‘Poor Things,’ Her First Major Film Role Since ‘Cruella’

Emma Stone is back!

The Oscar winner is making a splashy return to the big screen for her first major movie role since 2021’s “Cruella,” rocking a long, black mane in the first look at her upcoming film “Poor Things.”

Searchlight Pictures shared a trio of new pics on Friday, showing the raven-haired Emma in character in a lush forest and on the deck of a large ship.

Emma reteams with her “The Favourite” director Yorgos Lanthimos for the Victorian-era science fiction drama, which co-stars Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Margaret Qualley and Jerrod Carmichael.

According to the film’s logline, the “La La Land” star headlines as Bella Baxter, a young woman resurrected from the dead by Dafoe’s eccentric scientist. The eager and curious Bella later embarks on a global adventure with Ruffalo’s corrupt lawyer.

“Poor Things” is based on the 1992 Alasdair Grey novel of the same name and set for theatrical release on Sept. 8.

Emma, 34, has a busy slate ahead! In addition to “Poor Things,” she’s also confirmed to star in another Yorgos-directed film, “AND,” as well as an anticipated sequel to “Cruella.”

— Erin Biglow