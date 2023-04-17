Emma Watson Returns To Instagram With Personal Birthday Message: ‘I Stepped Away From My Life’

Emma Watson is sharing a rare and personal update on a milestone occasion.

The “Harry Potter” alum returned to Instagram for the first time this year to mark her 33rd birthday on April 15, sharing a series of stunning black-and-white photos of herself alongside a lengthy message of self-reflection.

“This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted,” she began, before sharing with fans what she’s been up to these past few months.

“I stepped away from my life – I learned to surf (badly),🏄‍♀️ I rode some horses (🏇that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS 💪😍 therapy!),” she continued, also recalling the adoption of her beloved pup, Sofia, taping the “Harry Potter” reunion for HBO Max and other notable memories – including ones that come with grief.

“I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps,” Emma added, remembering how she “felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things,” yet also “learned more about love and being a woman” in this pivotal time.

Emma’s last film role was in 2019’s “Little Women” but she has clearly kept busy in her off-camera life and went on to tell followers what else she’s been focusing on throughout her latest journey.

“It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row. I burned some things down 🏙🔥🧯. I eat green things now 🌱 ! I got obsessed with making Squarespace websites. I directed my first commercial,” she wrote.

The actress concluded with a note of gratitude for her “coven” of friends and loved ones who have supported her as she continues on her path of growth, sharing:

“You are my Avengers and you inspire me and kick ass. It takes a village, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

— Erin Biglow