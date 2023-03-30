Mariah Carey Beams On Vacation With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In Rare Family Selfie

Mariah Carey is keeping her anniversary celebration going with two of her favorite people!

The music icon beamed in a rare selfie with 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe on Thursday, sporting a neon green bikini while holding what looks like a wrapped present.

Her son and daughter smiled alongside her as the happy-looking trio posed against an ocean landscape on what looked like a luxe yacht.

“Me and my favorite people in the world 💙💜 #ariesmonthcontinues,” she wrote in her caption.

Mimi’s latest post comes just days after she made a major splash for a special occasion!

The music icon turned 54 on March 27 and honored the landmark with a commemorative dip in the ocean. In a fun video posted to her Instagram and Twitter pages on Monday, Mimi jumped from a boat and into the water while wearing a hot pink wetsuit.

“Celebratory splash at 3:27 on 3.27!” she wrote in her caption, adding festive emojis including a butterfly, champagne bottle and party hat.

Mariah famously refers to her yearly milestone as an “anniversary” – not birthday! – and fans and famous friends flocked to social media to send their well wishes.

Her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, honored his ladylove with a sweet Instagram tribute that included a throwback snap he holds close to his heart.

“This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen. 🦋3/27🦋❤️,” he wrote, captioning a black-and-white photo of him and Mariah smiling together.

The powerhouse vocalist shares Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, and the pair have seemed to maintain a positive co-parenting relationship since splitting in 2014 after six years of marriage.

Earlier this month, Nick marveled over his former wife in an interview with The Shade Room and praised her for keeping up such positive energy.

“I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her. She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life…that woman’s not human. She’s a gift from God,” he said.

— Erin Biglow