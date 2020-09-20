Emmy Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

It was basically a “Schitt” show at the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday night. “Schitt’s Creek” and it’s leading father-son duo, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, took home a whopping seven awards, making history for the evening. The first seven awards of the evening went to the cast, who was together in Canada in a ballroom.

It was also a history-making night for Zendaya, who became the youngest person ever to win in her category.

Below is the complete list of winners at the 2020 Emmys.

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series



Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

David West Read, Schitt’s Creek

Michael Schur, The Good Place

Tony McNamara, The Great

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows

Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows

Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Matt Shakman, The Great

James Burrows, Will and Grace

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D’arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Lead Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen — WINNER

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Lead Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — WINNER

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen — WINNER

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable

Anna Winger, Unorthodox

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People

Maria Schrader, Unorthodox — WINNER

Nicole Kassell, Watchmen

Steph Green, Watchmen

Stephen Williams, Watchmen

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Yahya Abdul-Matteen II, Watchmen — WINNER

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America — WINNER

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Outstanding TV Movie

American Son

Bad Education — WINNER

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen — WINNER

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER

Top Chef

The Voice

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession — WINNER

Billy Porter, Pose

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul

Chris Mundy, Ozark

John Shiban, Ozark

Miki Johnson, Ozark

Jesse Armstrong, Succession — WINNER

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland

Ben Semanoff, Ozark

Alik Sakharov, Ozark

Andrij Parekh, Succession — WINNER

Mark Mylod, Succession

Benjamin Caron, The Crown

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show — WINNER

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark — WINNER

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession — WINNER