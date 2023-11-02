‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Emily Hampshire Apologizes For Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Halloween Costume

“Schitt’s Creek” star Emily Hampshire is sharing a major Halloween regret.

The actress, who played Stevie Budd on the beloved comedy, apologized for dressing in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard costumes with a friend for this year’s holiday. Emily received rampant backlash on social media after sharing photos of the pair’s ensembles and she later posted a lengthy follow-up message on Instagram explaining that she’d taken the criticism to heart.

“I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done. For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard,” she wrote, adding that she is “deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe.”

The controversy comes more than a year after the former couple’s explosive defamation trial. In June 2022, a jury sided with the Johnny’s claim that his ex-wife had defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” but did not mention Johnny by name. The Oscar nominee was awarded more than $10 million in damages while Amber was awarded $2 million in her defamation countersuit.

Emily noted in her message that she now understands why some thought that the disturbing allegations in the case made her costume choice a distasteful one.

“Domestic abuse is never, ever funny. These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions,” she added, vowing that she “will do better in the future.”