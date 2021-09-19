Emmys In Memoriam Opens With Heartbreaking Larry King And Alex Trebek Clips

The 2021 Emmys In Memoriam clip was an emotional one, with Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste singing “River” as some of Hollywood’s most legendary faces were displayed across the screen following a year of loss.

A clip of Larry King signing off his show for the final time was played to begin the In Memoriam tribute. “I don’t know what to say, except you. My audience. Thank you. Instead of good-bye, how about so long.”

As faces like Conchata Ferrell, Cloris Leachman, Norm MacDonald, Olympia Dukakis, Richard Gilliand, Dustin Diamond, Helen McCrory and more stars displayed across the screen, the In Memoriam also shared video clips of Alex Trebek, Cicely Tyson and Michael K. Williams.

Trebek passed away earlier this year after a battle with cancer. While “The Wire” and “Lovecraft Country” star Williams passed away just recently.

“The only way for me to say thank you is by making sure that the foundation that I am standing on is strong enough to support the next person that will stand on these shoulders,” Michael K. Williams said during his video clip.

Rest in peace.

