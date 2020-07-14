‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Wife

“Empire” actor Bryshere Gray was taken into custody by officials in Goodyear, Arizona on Sunday for alleged domestic violence. The Goodyear Police Department confirmed the news in a statement on Facebook late Monday night.

Goodyear Police Arrest “Empire” Actor, Bryshere Gray on Domestic Violence Charges On Sunday night, July 12, 2020, at… Posted by Goodyear Police Department on Monday, July 13, 2020

“On Sunday night, July 12, 2020, at approximately 10:15pm, Goodyear Police responded to a 911 call that an adult female victim had been allegedly assaulted at her Goodyear home by her husband, who she identified as Bryshere Gray, an actor on the TV series ‘Empire,’” the statement read in part.

The report continued to say that Bryshere’s wife—who has not been identified by name—was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. However, when Gray refused to cooperate with officers, officers called in a SWAT team to negotiate with the actor.

“She was treated and released for her non-life-threatening injuries. Goodyear Detectives and Victim’s Advocate continued to assist her after her discharge from the hospital.”

“Goodyear Police responded to the Goodyear residence located in the 13000 block of S. 176th Lane, Goodyear, in an effort to contact Gray, but he refused to come out and speak with officers. Goodyear SWAT and Crisis Negotiations were called out to assist. Just after 7:00 am, Gray was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on domestic violence charges.”

Multiple reports indicate that Bryshere’s wife told officers she had allegedly been strangled by her husband for so long that she lost consciousness.

The 26-year-old actor was booked on a domestic violence charge of aggravated assault, as well two additional counts of assault and disorderly conduct, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Gray portrayed Hakeem Lion on the hit show “Empire,” appearing in all 102 episodes.