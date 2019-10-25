Eric Stonestreet Epically Trolls Sofia Vergara By Photoshopping His Face On Her ’90s Bikini Photo

Eric Stonestreet just gave his beach body a hilarious upgrade!

The “Modern Family” star had a little fun with co-star Sofia Vergara on Instagram on Oct. 24 after she reposted a decades-old modeling photo of her posing by the sea.

In the photo, a blonde, bikini-clad Sofia stands next to a horse in the sand and gazes off into the distance.

“#tbt the 90’s🌴🌴I want to say Miami but I cant really remeber [sic]!🤪,” she captioned the sultry shot.

Fans and friends gushed over Sofia’s enviable beauty in the comment section.

“A goddess!” Justin Mikita, co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson‘s husband, wrote.

“🔥🔥,” “Project Runway” judge Nina Garcia added.

For his part, Eric put his photo editing skills to the test and hilariously pasted his own mustachioed face overtop of Sofia’s, then shared the finished product on his own Instagram.

“#tbt to the 90’s 🌴🌴 I want to say Miami but I can’t really remember. 🤪,” he wrote, mimicking the Colombian beauty’s caption.

The edited photo got everyone laughing – especially Eric and Sofia’s co-stars.

“Stop!” Jesse wrote, while their TV daughter Aubrey Anderson Emmons simply dropped a crying-laughing emoji.

Sarah Hyland also joined in on the fun, teasing Sofia for the typo in her original caption.

“*remeber,” she wrote cheekily.

Sofia laughed along with Eric’s joke, writing in the comments, “U have never looked better😂.”

This isn’t the first time that Eric has made a creative change to one of Sofia’s bikini photos. Last November, the actor messed with a throwback photo of her showing off her tan in the Florida Keys.

“#tbt the 90’s😂😂😂 #floridakeys🌴🌴🌴,” they both wrote.