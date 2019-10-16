Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams Share Adorable Two-Year Anniversary Tributes To Each Other

Madly in love! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are celebrating their two-year anniversary together and want the world to know it.

The duo, who got engaged in July, each posted photos of the other on Instagram alongside swoon-worthy captions.

“Two years ago I asked when you were going to ask me to be your girlfriend,” Sarah wrote next to a black-and-white photo of the two smooching. “This summer you asked me to be your wife. If two years feels like a lifetime then I can’t wait to spend my eternity with you.”

For his part, Wells posted a photo of the two from the day they got engaged. And his caption is enough to make any heart melt.

“I knew I was gonna marry her the 1st night I met her,” the former “Bachelorette” contestant wrote. And Wells isn’t one to miss the opportunity for a joke, taking a light jab at the couple’s friends in the caption as well. “You’re my person and I can’t wait to drop this day as our anniversary and make a new one with all our friends watching, while they judge our wedding and eat and drink for free…buncha deadbeats.”

The couple is known for their hilarious interactions on social media—after all, they first connected on Twitter! Sarah had posted flirty messages about her 33-year-old hubby way back in 2016 when he was a contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

Taking applications for #BIP5 bar backs now. Please send references..Preferably from Phil Dunphy. I’m kidding the job is yours @Sarah_Hyland https://t.co/BtmH3fTbrL — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) August 15, 2017

Then the two cranked up their online flirtation-ship when Sarah discovered Wells would be the bartender on the 2017 season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Fortunately for Sarah, Wells took notice—and like anyone would do, he slid into Sarah’s DMs. The rest, as they say, is history.

Here’s to many more years for the happy couple!