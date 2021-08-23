Eric Stonestreet Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Lindsay

“Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet proposed to his longtime girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer.

The actor shared a few photos of the couple with his future bride wearing a stunning diamond engagement ring.

“She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people’, Eric joked on the caption.

Eric’s post was flooded with love from his “Modern Family” costars along with many of his famous friends including Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Julie Bowen, Bethenny Frankel, Howie Mandel and more.

The couple began dating in 2016 after meeting at Eric’s Big Slick Celebrity Weekend fundraiser. He opened about their relationship while on Ellen in 2017.

“She’s lovely, I met her backstage and she’s a nurse,” Ellen said. “That’s a good thing for you as you’re a hypochondriac.” The 49-year-old actor added, “And I’m a big baby, too. She calms me, she calms my nerves. I’m a very high-strung person, you can tell right?’”

Eric also loves taking funny pictures and videos of his girlfriend when she’s least expecting it and sharing it on Instagram with hilarious captions.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!