‘Escape The Night’ Season 4: Tana Mongeau, Bretman Rock & More Announced As Cast On Joey Graceffa’s Hit Show

“Escape the Night” is coming back and it seems like it’s going to be better than ever.

The Season 4 cast was just announced and we are living for this line up! Host Joey Graceffa, Colleen Ballinger, Bretman Rock, Alex Wassabi, Justine Ezarik, Gabbie Hanna, DeStorm Power, Timothy DeLaGhetto, Tana Mongeau and Rosanna Pansino will be starring in the upcoming season of the murder mystery competition series.

“In season 4 of ESCAPE THE NIGHT, host and star of the show, Joey Graceffa ventures into purgatory to rescue his friends, who have fallen in past eras, from the clutches of the Collector. However, his rescue mission soon becomes a survival mission as the Collector’s Museum of the Dead comes to life,” a press release about the show reads.

Joey also shared the first teaser for the series! Check it out below.

TEA. WILL. SPILL. ☕️ Everyone deserves a second chance, right? ⭐️ New season of @escapethenight premieres July 11. Who’s in your dream cast? #ETN4 #ETNAllstars pic.twitter.com/FngFlZdVq4 — Joey Graceffa (@JoeyGraceffa) June 9, 2019

The announced cast members took to social media to react to the news.

“I CANT BELIEVE THIS IS OUT! as u know, a bitch is bad at keeping a secret. but it was an honor to be casted & come back on @EscapeTheNight this time as a pin up girl YEEEEE HAW MOTHERF*CKERSSSSS thank u @JoeyGraceffa @MisterPreda @YouTube for this opportunity!!,” Tana Mongeau tweeted.

“I’m back witches! So excited to announce that I will be returning as “The Socialite” for season 4 of @escapethenight All Stars! New season premieres July 11th on YouTube Premium #ETN4 #ETNAllstars #escapethenight,” Rosanna Pansino shared.

“IM BACK BABY!! Let the games begin @escapethenight Season 4! Premieres on YouTube Premium July 11th! #ETN4 #etnallstars,” Alex Wassabi wrote.

“Come on season 4 Let’s get Sickening Bitch y’all are not ready for all this drama @EscapeTheNight #teamplayboy ,” Bretman Rock tweeted.

“Escape the Night” debuts at VidCon 2019 as well as on YouTube Premium on July 11.

— Stephanie Swaim